Dec 19 (Reuters) - Immucell Corp:

* IMMUCELL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $3 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* IMMUCELL CORP - UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 417,807 SHARES OF STOCK AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $7.30 PER SHARE

* IMMUCELL CORP - ALSO ANNOUNCED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017 EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 9% TO $10.2 MILLION