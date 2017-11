Nov 13 (Reuters) - Immucell Corp:

* Immucell announces financial results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Immucell - ‍during 3-month period ended Sept 30, 2017, total product sales were just over $2 million versus just under $2 million during same quarter of 2016​