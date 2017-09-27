FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点19分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from ongoing phase 2 trial of bertilimumab in bullous pemphigoid

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Results from three new subjects confirm and extend previous findings​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍bertilimumab was well tolerated in all six subjects and no serious adverse events were reported​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Results from six subjects​ had no serious adverse events

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Will continue to enroll subjects into the phase 2 open label BP trial, which has target enrollment of 12 to 15 patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

