2 个月前
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
2017年6月15日 / 下午1点36分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of acquisition agreement, immune has agreed to pay mylan a fixed price, which is payable in installments

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍cytovia intends to pursue continued development of ceplene towards potential regulatory approval in united states​

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - intends, through its immuno-oncology subsidary, cytovia inc to undertake commercialization efforts in europe, asia, latin america

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - assets acquired include rights to marketing authorizations, trademarks, patents, other intellectual property related to ceplene

* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - cytovia intends to pursue continued development of ceplene towards potential regulatory approval in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

