BRIEF-Immunocellular to suspend patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial

June 21 (Reuters) - Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - company intends to suspend further patient randomization in ICT-107 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - continues to seek a collaborative arrangement or acquisition of its ICT-107 program

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd -suspension of phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107 is expected to reduce amount of cash used in company's operations

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - ‍determined co unable to secure sufficient additional financial resources to complete phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107​

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - co plans to work with current collaborators to ensure patients already in phase 3 trial can be supported and followed

* Immunocellular - continues evaluation of financing, strategic alternatives for immuno-oncology research and development pipeline, technology platform, which may include potential merger, sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: