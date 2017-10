Sept 26 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc:

* Immunogen-‍on Sept 25, co entered privately negotiated exchange agreements with some holders of co’s outstanding 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2021​

* Immunogen Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, co agreed to exchange about $12 million of 2021 notes held by noteholders for 3,278,225 newly issued shares of co's common stock​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yqLMhf) Further company coverage: