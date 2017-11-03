FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports Q3 loss per share $0.61
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午10点42分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports Q3 loss per share $0.61

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - ImmunoGen Inc

* ImmunoGen reports recent progress and third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $8.5 million versus $7.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $33.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍Has updated its guidance for 2017​

* Revenue guidance remains unchanged and is expected to be between $115 million and $120 million

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 are expected to be between $260 million and $265 million​

* ImmunoGen- Operating expenses for 2017 are now expected to be between $170 and $175 million, compared to previous guidance of $175 to $180 million

* ImmunoGen - Expects current cash combined with expected cash revenue from partners & collaborators will enable co to fund operations into Q4 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below