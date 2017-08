BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports recent progress and second quarter 2017 operating results

July 28 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $39 million versus $7.4 million

* Q2 revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $120 million

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍operating expenses remain unchanged and are expected to be between $175 million and $180 million for 2017​

* ImmunoGen - ‍expects current cash plus expected cash revenues from partners and collaborators will enable co to fund operations into second half of 2018​

* FY2017 revenue view $92.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ImmunoGen Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 are expected to be between $90 million and $95 million​