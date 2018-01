BRIEF-Immunomedics, Royalty Pharma Announce Royalty Funding And Stock Purchase Agreements Totalling $250 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* IMMUNOMEDICS AND ROYALTY PHARMA ANNOUNCE ROYALTY FUNDING AND STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENTS TOTALLING $250 MILLION

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - ROYALTY PHARMA ACQUIRES ROYALTY RIGHTS ON GLOBAL NET SALES OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN (IMMU-132) ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS FOR $175 MILLION

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - ROYALTY PHARMA HAS ALSO PURCHASED $75 MILLION IN COMMON STOCK OF IMMUNOMEDICS, AT $17.15 PER SHARE

* IMMUNOMEDICS - TRANSACTION WILL PROVIDE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020