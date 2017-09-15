FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Immunomedics to exchange about $80 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 下午1点28分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Immunomedics to exchange about $80 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces agreements to exchange approximately $80.0 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

* Immunomedics- To exchange about $80.0 mln of notes, for about 14.1 million newly issued shares of co’s stock plus additional number of newly issued shares

* Immunomedics- upon completion, aggregate principal amount of co’s 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 is to be reduced to about $20.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below