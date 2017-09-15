BRIEF-Immunomedics to exchange about $80 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces agreements to exchange approximately $80.0 mln of its 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for common stock

* Immunomedics- To exchange about $80.0 mln of notes, for about 14.1 million newly issued shares of co’s stock plus additional number of newly issued shares

* Immunomedics- upon completion, aggregate principal amount of co's 4.75 pct Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 is to be reduced to about $20.0 mln