BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive clinical data from its collaborative combination immunotherapy trial in advanced ovarian cancer

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc:

* IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA FROM ITS COLLABORATIVE COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPY TRIAL IN ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER

* IMMUNOVACCINE INC - ‍DATA FROM FIRST DOSING COHORT FROM COLLABORATIVE COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPY TRIAL​ SHOW A 70% DISEASE CONTROL RATE DATA

* IMMUNOVACCINE - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATE ON SECOND DOSING COHORT OF DPX-SURVIVAC IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* IMMUNOVACCINE - ‍DATA FROM FIRST DOSING COHORT FROM COLLABORATIVE COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPY TRIAL FOR DPX-SURVIVAC​DEMONSTRATE TOLERABLE SAFETY PROFILE