6 天前
BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets
2017年8月7日 / 中午12点24分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) CII extended-release tablets

* Impax Laboratories - ‍announced settlement agreement to resolvea contract dispute relating to agreement entered into in June 2010 among endo international

* Impax - co to pay Endo royalty rate that splits co's gross profits for sales of oxymorphone hydrochloride CII ER products, starting January 1, 2018​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍orange Book listed patents for Opana ER extend until November 2029.​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍further terms of settlement were not disclosed.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

