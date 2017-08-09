BRIEF-Impax Laboratories Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax reports solid second quarter 2017 results with total revenues increasing 17% to $202 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $202.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year 2017 EPS guidance​‍

* 2017 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total revenue are expected to be approximately 47% to 49%​

* Sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted net income per share of $0.55 to $0.70​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S