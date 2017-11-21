FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 晚上10点23分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍on Nov 21, co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement, dated October 17, 2017 with Atlas Holdings ​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍also entered into amendment no. 1 with K2 Merger Sub Corporation & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍in connection with closing, Holdco will be renamed Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.​

* Impax Laboratories - ‍in connection with pipe transaction, amneal desires to revise capital structure of new amneal to provide for class B-1 stock​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zXs2Wt) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below