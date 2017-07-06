BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

July 6 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* Announces second quarter production results and non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

* Says revised production target for year is in range of 80 to 83 million pounds of copper

* Says is unlikely to meet lower end of its 2017 targeted copper production level of 85 million pounds of copper

* Says will not meet certain of financial covenants under its bank senior credit facility

* Says initiated discussions with its senior credit facility lenders and has requested a waiver of these covenants

* Says is in process of revising ongoing mine plans for both Red Chris and Mount Polley mines

* Says as result of weak production in H1 2017, co will require extra financing, will consider all options, including review of strategic alternatives

* Says gold production at Red Chris for 2017 expected to be about 40 thousand ounces,lower end of targeted range of 40 to 45 thousand ounces