FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 下午5点14分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* Announces second quarter production results and non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

* Says revised production target for year is in range of 80 to 83 million pounds of copper

* Says is unlikely to meet lower end of its 2017 targeted copper production level of 85 million pounds of copper

* Says will not meet certain of financial covenants under its bank senior credit facility

* Says initiated discussions with its senior credit facility lenders and has requested a waiver of these covenants

* Says is in process of revising ongoing mine plans for both Red Chris and Mount Polley mines

* Says as result of weak production in H1 2017, co will require extra financing, will consider all options, including review of strategic alternatives

* Says gold production at Red Chris for 2017 expected to be about 40 thousand ounces,lower end of targeted range of 40 to 45 thousand ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below