March 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* IMPERIAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE

* IMPERIAL OIL - ‍MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017​

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - ‍INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING​