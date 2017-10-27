FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$0.44
2017年10月27日 / 中午12点20分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$0.44

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* Imperial announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.44

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍upstream gross oil-equivalent production in Q3 was 390,000 barrels per day, 18 percent higher than Q2 of 2017​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍imperial recorded estimated net income of $371 million in Q3 of 2017, compared with net income of $1,003 million in same period of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍refinery throughput averaged 385,000 barrels per day, compared to 407,000 barrels in Q3 of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍refinery capacity utilization was 91 percent, compared to 97 percent in Q3 of 2016​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍share purchases are currently anticipated to equal approximately $250 million in Q4 of 2017​

* Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly total revenues and other income $7,158 million versus $7,442 mln‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.46, revenue view C$7.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

