Oct 9 (Reuters) - Imperva Inc

* Imperva announces Chief Financial Officer transition

* Imperva Inc - ‍names Aaron Kuan interim Chief Financial Officer and commences CFO search​

* Imperva Inc - ‍Kuan will replace Terry Schmid​

* Imperva Inc - ‍Schmid will remain with company through November 15, 2017​

* Imperva Inc - ‍company has retained Heidrick & Struggles to assist in recruiting a permanent CFO​