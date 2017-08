BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $16 mln debt facility with SWK Holdings

July 20 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces $16 million debt facility with SWK Holdings

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - plans to use proceeds to retire its existing $13 million term loan with an affiliate of life sciences alternative funding

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - loan was fully funded at closing with a five-year term bearing interest, initially, at 12 percent per annum

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - also plans to use proceeds to provide additional working capital for its growing ophthalmic formulation pipeline