Aug 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* IMTT enters into agreement to acquire Epic Midstream

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍acquisition of 3.1 million barrels of liquid storage capacity​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - deal for ‍$171.5 million​

* ‍International-Matex Tank Terminals- deal funded by Macquarie Infrastructure by issuance of $125.0 million in new mic shares to sellers,$46.5 million in cash