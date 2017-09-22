FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月22日 / 晚上11点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations

* Notice of termination of agreement was given to affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc.

* IRG is evaluating alternatives available to it in light of termination of agreement

* Imvescor Restaurant Group - Terminated agreement to sell all of unit groupe commensal due to material breaches of agreement by affiliate of Pasta Romana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

