Jan 3 (Reuters) - INC Research Holdings Inc:

* INC RESEARCH/INVENTIV HEALTH ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* SAYS CFO GREG RUSH RESIGNED

* - ‍RUSH WILL REMAIN AS COMPANY‘S CFO UNTIL APRIL 30, 2018​

* - JASON MEGGS WILL ACT AS INTERIM CFO, BEGINNING APRIL 30, 2018