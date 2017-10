BRIEF-Incyte and MacroGenics announce global collaboration and licensing agreement

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte and MacroGenics announce global collaboration and licensing agreement for Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody MGA012

* MacroGenics inc - ‍Incyte gains exclusive, worldwide development and commercialization rights to MGA012 in all indications​

* MacroGenics Inc - ‍upon closing, Incyte will pay MacroGenics an upfront payment of $150 million​

* MacroGenics - ‍co is eligible to receive up to $420 million in potential development, regulatory milestones, up to $330 million in potential commercial milestones​

* MacroGenics Inc - ‍MacroGenics retains right to manufacture a portion of both companies’ global clinical and commercial supply needs of MGA012​

* MacroGenics Inc - ‍MacroGenics intends to utilize its commercial-scale GMP facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2018​

* MacroGenics - ‍if MGA012 approved & commercialized, co will be eligible to get royalties, tiered from 15 percent to 24 percent, on future sales by Incyte​