FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Incyte says Q3 earnings per share $0.17
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点22分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Incyte says Q3 earnings per share $0.17

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp-

* Incyte reports 2017 third-quarter financial results and updates on key clinical programs

* Q3 revenue $382 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Incyte Corp- for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total revenues were $382 million as compared to $269 million for the same period in 2016

* Incyte Corp - co updated FY 2017 financial guidance‍​

* Incyte Corp now sees FY 2017 Jakafi net product revenues in a range of $1,125 million to $1,135 million versus prior view of $1,090 million to $1,120 mln‍​

* Incyte Corp - reaffirms Iclusig net product revenues FY 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below