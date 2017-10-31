BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q3 loss per share $0.16

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $23.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc - qtrly ‍adj loss per share $0.13​

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc - ‍sequential backlog increase to $75 million at September 30, 2017​

* Independence Contract Drilling - ‍expects cash outlays, before disposals, for capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be approximately $3.5 million​