BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q3 loss per share $0.16

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc
* Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $23.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Independence Contract Drilling Inc - qtrly adj loss per share $0.13
* Independence Contract Drilling Inc - sequential backlog increase to $75 million at September 30, 2017
* Independence Contract Drilling - expects cash outlays, before disposals, for capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: