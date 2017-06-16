FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上8点23分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Independence Holding Co:

* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $71.84 million versus $75.9 million

* Independence Holding Co - book value increased to $26.24 per share at March 31, 2017 from $25.53 per share at December 31, 2016

* Independence Holding Co - believe that co will write significantly more premiums in specialty health segment in 2018

* Independence Holding Co - "We believe we are very well positioned regardless of outcome of ongoing debate over health insurance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below