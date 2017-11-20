BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust obtains $100 mln term loan

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence Realty Trust obtains $100 million term loan

* Independence Realty Trust Inc - entered into a seven-year, $100 million unsecured term loan that will reach maturity in November 2024​

* Independence Realty Trust - ‍proceeds will reduce borrowings currently outstanding under revolving portion of $300 million unsecured credit facility​

* Independence Realty Trust Inc - ‍agreement increases capacity on current line of credit​