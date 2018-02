Feb 15 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Corp:

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REGULATORY APPROVALS TO ACQUIRE TRAVERSE CITY STATE BANK

* INDEPENDENT BANK - ‍MEETING OF TCSB SHAREHOLDERS HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 14 TO CONSIDER, VOTE UPON PROPOSAL TO APPROVE MERGER BETWEEN IBCP, TCSB​

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP - ‍MERGER OF CO AND TCSB BANCORP IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018​