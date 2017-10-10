BRIEF-India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd

* Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST Source text - [BSE’s 100% subsidiary, Marketplace Tech signs an MOU with Thomson Reuters Mumbai, October 10, 2017: Marketplace Tech Infra Services (MTISPL), 100% subsidiary of BSE and Thomson Reuters today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy BEST (BSE Electronic Smart Trader), a robust, state-of-the-art hosted trading solution built on Thomson Reuters Omnesys NEST platform, for BSE members and customers.]

