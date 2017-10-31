BRIEF-India's IndiGo expects to take 12-15 months to resolve Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* Says has started receiving spare engines from Pratt & Whitney, no planes on ground

* Says does not expect to receive same magnitude of credit from manufacturers going forward

* Says expect it to take 12-15 months to resolve issues with Pratt & Whitney engines

* Says booked a forex loss of 460 million rupees this quarter versus gain of 346 million rupees year ago

* Says looking at owning ATR small planes outright, will take first delivery in December Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)