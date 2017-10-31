FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's IndiGo expects to take 12-15 months to resolve Pratt & Whitney engine issues
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 中午12点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-India's IndiGo expects to take 12-15 months to resolve Pratt & Whitney engine issues

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* Says has started receiving spare engines from Pratt & Whitney, no planes on ground

* Says does not expect to receive same magnitude of credit from manufacturers going forward

* Says expect it to take 12-15 months to resolve issues with Pratt & Whitney engines

* Says booked a forex loss of 460 million rupees this quarter versus gain of 346 million rupees year ago

* Says looking at owning ATR small planes outright, will take first delivery in December Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below