June 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations

* Says collaboration to enable development of solutions based on Intel's technologies

* Says collaboration to build architecture for Iot, cloud, network, AI and data centre infra management

* Co and Intel investing in centers of excellence in U.S. & India

Source text - bit.ly/2sjCNiZ

