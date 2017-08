Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indigo Books And Music Inc:

* Indigo reports Q1 results: highest ever Q1 revenue & impressive earnings growth

* Q1 loss per share C$0.20

* Indigo Books And Music Inc - revenue for quarter increased $13.2 million or 6.8% from last year to reach $206.3 million

* Indigo Books And Music Inc qtrly total comparable sales, which includes both online sales and comparable store sales, increased by 5.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: