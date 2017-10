Sept 15 (Reuters) - INDIVIOR PLC:

* ‍INDIVIOR FILES COMPLAINTS ASSERTING NEW SUBOXONE® FILM PATENT AGAINST ANDA-FILERS​

* INDIVIOR - ‍U.S. SUBSIDIARY, INDIVIOR INC., HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY'S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN, TEVA, AND MYLAN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF UNITED STATES PATENTS​