BRIEF-Indivior enters into settlement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement case

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* INDIVIOR ENTERS INTO SETTLEMENT WITH MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE

* A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS RESOLVING PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO SUBOXONE SUBLINGUAL FILM

* INDIVIOR - LITIGATION HAS BEEN PENDING IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE AND RESULTED FROM MYLAN‘S SUBMISSION OF AN ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION (ANDA) TO U.S. FDA

* TERMS OF SETTLEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* AS REQUIRED BY LAW, PARTIES WILL SUBMIT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)