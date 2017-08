July 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* Indivior Plc announces FDA acceptance with priority review designation of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot new drug application (NDA) for the treatment of opioid use disorder

* Says FDA sets a PDUFA target action date of November 30, 2017

* Says additionally, FDA has notified company that they will convene an advisory committee meeting to review NDA for RBP-6000