Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* DURECT AND INDIVIOR PLC SIGN A $17.5 MILLION PATENT PURCHASE AGREEMENT​

* INDIVIOR HAS MADE AN UPFRONT NON-REFUNDABLE PAYMENT TO DURECT OF $12.5 MILLION​

‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL $5 MILLION BASED ON REGULATORY MILESTONE, AS WELL AS QUARTERLY EARN-OUT PAYMENTS