BRIEF-Industrial Alliance Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$1.24

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.24

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.27

* Q4 SALES FELL 9 PERCENT TO C$334.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍QTR-END AUM/AUA OF $169.5 BILLION​

* EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EXPECT TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$5.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICE- ESTIMATES LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATE TO BENEFIT RESULTS BY ABOUT $0.05 EPS PER YEAR STARTING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: