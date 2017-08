July 26 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG

* H1 OPERATING INCOME USD 36.2 MILLION OR 19.9% OF SALES AFTER USD 20.1 MILLION OR 13.9% OF SALES YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS USD 26.8 MILLION AND USD 11.13 VERSUS USD 16.7 MILLION AND USD 7.06 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE NET SALES EXCEEDING USD 340 MILLION AND OPERATING INCOME MARGIN GREATER THAN 18% FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)