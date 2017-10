Oct 19 (Reuters) - INFICON HOLDING AG

* ‍EXPECTS VERY GOOD FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍Q3 SALES GROW 14.2% TO USD 89.4 MILLION​

* ‍Q3 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 19.6% TO USD 15.1 MILLION​

* ‍RAISED 2017 GUIDANCE: SALES EXCEEDING USD 360 MILLION AND OPERATING INCOME MARGIN GREATER THAN 18%