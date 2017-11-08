FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infinera reports Q3 results, announces restructuring plan
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点26分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Infinera reports Q3 results, announces restructuring plan

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Infinera Corp

* Infinera Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces restructuring plan

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $192.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infinera Corp - ‍announced a plan to restructure its worldwide operations​

* Infinera - ‍as part of restructuring plan, co to reduce headcount, rationalize certain products and programs, and close a remote research and development facility​

* Infinera Corp - ‍anticipates annual savings from restructuring to be approximately $40.0 million​

* Infinera Corp - ‍estimates total costs related to restructuring will be in range of $21.0 million to $27.0 million​

* Infinera Corp - ‍anticipates a majority of restructuring will be completed during Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below