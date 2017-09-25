FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 中午12点06分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration evaluating ipi-549 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab)

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍combination dose-escalation is also ongoing, and combination expansion is expected to begin in second half of 2017​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍patient enrollment is complete in monotherapy dose-escalation, and monotherapy expansion is ongoing​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- deal expands Phase 1/1b study to include patients with triple negative breast cancer who havent been previously exposed to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-l1 therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below