6 天前
BRIEF-Information Services Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.01
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 上午10点44分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Information Services Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Information Services Group Inc

* Information Services Group announces second-quarter and first-half financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 25 to 34 percent

* Information Services Group Inc - ‍affirms full-year revenue guidance of $270-$290 million and updates full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $32-$35 million​

* Information Services Group Inc - Revenues for Q2 were $68.0 million, compared with $60.4 million in prior year

* Information Services Group Inc - Currency negatively impacted reported revenues in quarter by $1.2 million versus prior year

* FY2017 revenue view $277.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $71.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Information Services Group Inc - Qtrly adjusted revenue $67.22 million versus $58.34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

