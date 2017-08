Aug 3 (Reuters) - Information Services Corp:

* ISC reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Deal for ‍revenue of $24.6 million compared to $24.7 million in q2 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Expects capital expenditures to be lower in 2017, in the range of $3.5 to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: