BRIEF-Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

July 26 (Reuters) - Infosonics Corp

* Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

* Infosonics - agreement provides co to issue aggregate of 62.5 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of outstanding capital stock of cooltech

* Infosonics Corp - following the merger, the former stockholders of cooltech will hold approximately 85 percent of co's common stock

* Infosonics Corp says pursuant to agreement, cooltech will merge with and into infosonics acquisition sub, inc - sec filing

* Infosonics Corp - if the merger agreement is terminated, company will be required to pay cooltech a termination fee in the amount of $1 million

* Infosonics Corp - following merger, co has agreed to cause 3 of its directors to resign and to appoint three cooltech nominees to board of directors

* Infosonics-Agreed to not enter any agreement relating to alternative acquisition proposal, except on terms, subject to conditions set forth agreement

* Infosonics Corp -on July 25, Joseph Ram, CEO of co agreed he will vote his shares of co's common stock in favor of adoption and approval of merger

* Infosonics Corp - also agreed that special committee of company's board of directors will not change its recommendations with respect to merger

* Infosonics Corp - deal provides by august 3, cooltech , will purchase from co 2.5 million shares of company common stock at price of $0.40 per share in cash

* Infosonics corp - cooltech also agreed by august 3, it/ assignee to enter into purchase agreement to purchase from company additional 4.375 million shares