BRIEF-Infusystem Holdings Reports Interim CFO Will Leave Co At End Of Current Quarter

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Infusystem Holdings Inc:

* INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

* ‍INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CHRISTOPHER DOWNS, HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN HIS POSITION WITH COMPANY​

* ‍TRENT SMITH, WILL ASSUME DOWNS‘S RESPONSIBILITIES AS TREASURER AND PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍COMPANY WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​