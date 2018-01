Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* INGE THULIN ELECTED TO MERCK BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍WITH ADDITION OF THULIN, MERCK BOARD WILL INCLUDE 14 MEMBERS​

* MERCK - INGE THULIN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, CEO OF 3M, WILL JOIN BOARD EFFECTIVE MARCH 1