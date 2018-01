Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc:

* INGERSOLL RAND ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ICS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, A LEADING EUROPEAN TEMPERATURE CONTROL AND HVAC SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

* INGERSOLL-RAND PLC - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED AND ARE NOT MATERIAL​

* INGERSOLL-RAND PLC - ‍ICS COOL ENERGY WILL BE PART OF CO'S COMMERCIAL HEATING, VENTILATION AND AIR CONDITIONING (HVAC) BUSINESS​