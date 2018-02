Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc:

* INGERSOLL RAND ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* INGERSOLL-RAND PLC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND REDEMPTION OF OUR 6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 AND 2.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: