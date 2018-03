March 1 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp:

* INGEVITY RECEIVES CLEARANCE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF GEORGIA-PACIFIC’S PINE CHEMICALS BUSINESS

* INGEVITY CORP - ‍INGEVITY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ACQUISITION OF GEORGIA-PACIFIC'S PINE CHEMICALS BUSINESS IN Q1 OF 2018​