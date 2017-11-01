BRIEF-Ingevity reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp

* Ingevity reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 sales $264.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $260.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $945 million to $955 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingevity Corp - narrowed and raised its guidance for fy 2017 adjusted ebitda from between $220 million and $230 million to between $227 million and $232 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: